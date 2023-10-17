Pancotto Is The Italian Soup That Features Bread As The Star Ingredient

No matter the season, soup is always a good idea when you're in the mood for a big bowl of something warm and comforting. Since we'd argue that there's nothing more comforting than carbs, let us introduce you to pancotto, an Italian soup made from bread. A budget-friendly and waste-free recipe, pancotto is not the most glamorous of dishes. But, what it lacks in aesthetics, it more than makes up for in flavor.

Translating to "cooked bread," pancotto has origins that extend back centuries. In fact, the first recorded documentation of the recipe was written by Apicius in "De re coquinaria," where the Roman gourmet alludes to a similar dish made from crushed and boiled cereals called puls tractogalata that was meant for weaning children. Naturally, this recipe evolved with the passage of time, but its essence of simplicity remains the same to this day.

A prime example of cucina povera, pancotto is a humble dish that works to repurpose kitchen scraps into something uniquely delicious. At its core, the recipe consists of cooking torn pieces of stale bread in water, all before dressing the softened starch with a drizzle of olive oil, cheese, salt, and pepper. The result is a warm and satisfying soup-like dish that's full of gustatory depth. Using leftover bread as a template, pancotto can also be elevated in a multitude of ways, as well.