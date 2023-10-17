Jeow Som Is Laos' Sour And Spicy Sauce You'll Want To Drizzle Over Steak

There's a Southeast Asian dipping sauce that, like so many dishes from that part of the world, is a sublime balance of fairly intense flavors. Jeow som is omnipresent in Laos and northeastern Thailand. It's a spicy, tangy, and sweet condiment that pairs well with everything from sticky rice to seafood, but we're here to tell you that it's magnificent with steak. Not only does traditional jeow som have a smoky essence, but it also contains fish sauce — a venerable and exquisite partner to beef. Dipping grilled pieces of tri-tip into a ramekin of freshly made jeow som will give you a perfect match.

There are two great reasons to make jeow som at home. The first, and most important, is that it's incredibly easy to do. All you really need is a mortar and pestle or food processor. The second is that doing so will give you the final say on the balance of your sauce's tangy, sweet, and spicy flavors. If you're already planning to fire up the grill to cook steak, scorching a few cloves of garlic and red chili peppers for jeow som will be the work of a moment.