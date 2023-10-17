ABC Restaurant Is The Iraq Buffet Inspired By American Favorites

ABC Restaurant in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, seems an unlikely place. Here, diners move around themed buffet tables picking foods that have international inspiration, but with a heavy lean toward American cuisine. Burgers and diner fare sit alongside steaks, spaghetti in meat sauce, Turkish kofta, and more. Ephemera evocative of the American West decorates the place and a stylized Uncle Sam character works the crowds and poses with children.

The restaurant draws crowds of mixed locals with its eclectic range of foods spread across 11 buffet stations. But the concept's roots run deep and spread across oceans, both culinarily and conceptually. ABC Restaurant is part of the larger ABC Restaurants group, which was founded in the Netherlands and inspired by founder Eric Meurs' visit to a location of the iconic American buffet chain, Golden Corral, in Florida. The first ABC was opened in Velp in the Netherlands and immediately caught on with locals.

It was this popularity that attracted the attention of Northern Iraqi businessman, Nawzad Martani, looking to open a franchise in multiethnic, financially flourishing, relatively pro-West Kurdistan. The venture was seen as a bit of a gamble for all parties involved, not least with the inclusion of the Uncle Sam character, but it has proved a hit. In addition to the 1,800 seats in the Erbil restaurant, a second outpost was added in the city of Sulaimani boasting room for 800 diners.