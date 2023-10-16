Revive Canned Veggies With A Tangy Dressing Marinade

Canning vegetables is an age-old method to preserve them for long periods without drastically diminishing their nutritional value. Today you can find a wide array of canned vegetables at any grocery or convenience store. There's nothing easier than draining and pouring a can of green beans into a serving bowl for a quick, effortless side dish. That said, after draining salty canning liquids, you're left with bland vegetables.

The best way to revive canned veggies is with a tangy dressing marinade. Whether you use an elaborate vinaigrette or a simple blend of citrus and oil, dressing marinades are the easiest way to infuse canned vegetables with flavor. Marination is a hands-off method that's especially popular for flavoring proteins, but it works just as well with vegetables. All it takes is pouring a marinade over canned vegetables and letting the mixture sit in the fridge for a minimum of four hours, or overnight for the best results.

A tangy dressing will elevate any canned vegetable, legume, or starch you have in your pantry. You can make a dressing marinade from scratch with a few simple ingredients, or use your favorite store-bought bottled vinaigrette to save time. Even if you don't have the time for a marinade, simply tossing canned vegetables with vinaigrette transforms them into a tasty salad on the fly.