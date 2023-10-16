The Flavorful Way To Incorporate Pesto Into Your Turkey Sandwich

While it's most commonly used in pasta, pesto is way too good to relegate to noodles alone. It's incredible alongside turkey and is a great addition to help you make restaurant-quality sandwiches at home. To get the most out of the condiment, carefully consider how you place the pesto on a turkey sandwich, because it directly impacts the taste.

Pesto brightens turkey sandwiches, bringing depth thanks to the rich cheese and earthy olive oil. A classic, foolproof way to put it on a sandwich is to layer it on both slices of bread. This method disperses the rich condiment throughout the sandwich, providing top-to-bottom flavor. However, if you want the turkey itself to be infused with the taste of pesto, try marinating the meat in the condiment.

You can steep the turkey in pesto and refrigerate it for a few hours or simply toss it in the condiment prior to assembling the sandwich. This way, the pesto's nuttiness is fully present in each bite of turkey. Of course, how you include pesto can also be dependent on what type you use. The flavor of the pesto can determine how it is best used.