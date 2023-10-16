For Maximized Curry Chicken Flavors, Avoid This Common Mistake

If you're just starting down the road of making Indian chicken curries, we envy you. A whole world of wonderful flavor combinations await — from creamy, mild kormas to the fiery, coconut-y Andhra Kodi Kura to a luscious, tomato-based Bhuna Masala, there's something for every taste and temperament. Despite the multitudes of regions and techniques that fall under the catch-all name of "curry," many of these dishes have a few things in common. With few exceptions, they call for onions and spices. If you're currently enrolled in Chicken Curry 101, be sure to learn these indispensable techniques early: Onions need to be fried first, usually until lightly caramelized, then the spices — whether whole or ground — need time to be incorporated into the onions, gently frying until they become fragrant.

You might think that neither of these steps is that important — the onions and spices will cook through and inform the curry anyway, right? Actually, no, several things are accomplished by sauteing these ingredients first. The bottom line is that the flavor and texture of your curry largely depends on taking the time to do things correctly in the early stages. Conversely, not frying the onions and spices will work against you: The onions will never caramelize and, therefore, will be less digestible and sweet. Even worse, the taste of some raw spices can be bitter and need sauteing to release their essential oils.