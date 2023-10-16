The Tool You Need To Carbonate Your Cranberry Sauce This Holiday Season

Cranberry sauce can be a controversial side dish. Do you serve the jelly-like, canned version or make it fresh? Should you keep it classic and sweet or add creative mix-ins like nuts or hot peppers? Regardless of which recipe is your favorite, we would like to recommend one more twist that is certainly worth trying: Add an exciting fizz to your cranberry sauce by using a carbonation siphon.

A carbonation siphon, or a soda siphon, is a tool used to introduce carbonation to drinks and other liquids. It does so by dissolving carbon dioxide into the liquid in order to create bubbles. The bubbles, in turn, give the liquid that irresistible sparkling effect that we know and love. Using this technique on cranberry sauce will create a condiment that gently fizzes inside your mouth with each bite. It is a truly one-of-a-kind sensory experience for you and your fellow diners — one that can provide a much-needed change of pace from traditional holiday fare.