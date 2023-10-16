Use A Popcorn Kernel To Check If Your Frying Oil Is Ready

Frying is one of the simplest cooking techniques you can do in a kitchen but it has its own challenges. The foremost is figuring out when the oil is hot enough. If you have a thermometer at hand, it's as simple as sticking the probe into the oil and reading the number that pops up on screen. But, if you don't have a thermometer — or if you do, but it's out of commission — what then? Well, if you have a jar of popcorn kernels at home for the occasional movie night, there's good news: The kernels can work as an ad-hoc oil thermometer in a pinch!

Kernels bloom into popcorn at around 355 F (180 C). According to the USDA, the ideal oil temperature range for deep frying safely is between roughly 350 F (176.6 C) and 375 F (190.5 C). Conveniently, the popcorn popping temperature lands right in that range, making a single kernel an accurate way to estimate how hot your oil is.

In practice, here's all you need to do: Begin heating up your cooking oil in a pan and toss in a single popcorn kernel (or a few more if you want to be extra cautious) early on in the process. Keep a close eye on it. When that kernel pops, that's your cue that the oil is hot enough for frying. Simply pluck out the popcorn and add whatever food you intend to fry.