How To Reheat Fried Pickles So That They Stay Nice And Crispy

The true magic of fried pickles lies in their delightful combination of tangy insides and a crisp, golden exterior. Therefore, by the next day, when you're staring at a plate of sad-looking leftovers, the pressing concern is how to reheat those delicious fried treats and restore their original crunch without them turning into a soggy disappointment. The solution? Using an air fryer.

To reheat fried pickles in the air fryer, begin by preheating the gadget to approximately 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it's heated, spread your pickles in a single layer in the fryer basket without overcrowding. Ensuring each pickle has enough room is crucial for even reheating. If you have a large batch, consider reheating in stages. And if your leftover pickles appear too dry, a quick spritz of cooking oil can be beneficial.

Air fry the pickles for three to four minutes, but always be attentive as the size and thickness of your pickles and varying air fryer models can alter the ideal reheating time. After this period, gently shake the basket or use a pair of tongs to flip the pickles and continue frying for a similar duration. This ensures that both sides get their fair share of hot air and crisp up beautifully. Upon completion, conduct a taste test, and if necessary, extend the frying time by a minute or two, but be wary of overcooking.