12 Things You Should Know Before Attending A Cooking Class

Perhaps the first and foremost issue is the class's price. Cooking courses range from free to over six figures for a fine dining masterclass with a Michelin chef. You definitely don't want to break the bank just to learn how to turn on the stove, so do some research on how the class is set up before signing up.

One way to start is to ask yourself why you want to go to a particular class or school. Are you jump-starting a career, or are you just looking to spice up the dinner table for the holidays? If you're hoping to enter a prestigious culinary school, a local community college can cover the basics and allow you to build up academic credit without breaking the bank.

You might also want to see what that price tag covers. If the course runs into three digits, consider any amenities that might be included. Some classes provide ingredients, aprons, utensils, and cookware, while others also provide food tours and more personalized experiences. See if the program is already set, or, if you're angling for a particular theme or dish, see if you can customize your own menu. And, of course, make sure you can take home what you made to wow the folks back home.