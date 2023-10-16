Why You Should Think Twice Before Slow-Cooking Pasta In Sauce

There aren't many dishes as delicious and comforting as a slow cooked meal. With longer cooking times and lower temperatures, the flavors permeate better, and the food stews rather than burning and drying up. Slow cooker meals are comprised of warm, hearty dishes that are both rich and flavorful. Yet, while the slow cooking method is beneficial to some components of a meal, it can be detrimental to other parts of it.

Simmering pasta sauce for longer gives it a deeper, richer taste. However, the pasta itself doesn't always benefit from that same treatment. Preparing pasta in the slow cooker can often result in soggy, shapeless noodles. Instead, it's best to boil pasta separately and spoon the slow-cooked sauce over the noodles.

Pasta tastes delicious when it's heated in the sauce, giving it the chance to properly take in the flavors. While some noodles end up as mush in the slow cooker, there are certain types of noodles that are suited for the device.