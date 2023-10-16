Use A Lace Doily To Decorate Your Cake With Powdered Toppings

Even if you're not a professional baker, you can make beautiful, delicately decorated cakes with the help of a doily. By placing a lace doily on top of a cooled cake, you can easily dust powdered sugar over the surface. Once you've removed the intricate fabric, a white sugary mirror of the doily's design will be left on top of your cake. The powdery imprint looks more impressive than it might be to make, but no one needs to know your culinary shortcuts unless you want to reveal your creative tips.

Powdered sugar is one of the easiest ways to decorate a cake, and while a thin, even coating of the sugar can serve as an aesthetically pleasing finish, the addition of a fine lace pattern can take dessert presentations up a notch. Even if you don't have a doily to use, layering strings or other fabrics can help create unique designs on top of your baked goods.