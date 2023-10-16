The Absolute Best Way To Clean Carrots

Much like parsnips or radishes, carrots fall into the category of root vegetables. Sort of like buried treasure, these veggies grow underground. Naturally, when they're harvested, they tend to be covered in dirt and debris. Since carrots are no exception, they must be cleaned properly before making their way into salads, soups, and roasts so as not to affect flavor. But, if you're unsure how to go about cleaning a bunch of freshly picked carrots, we're here to help.

Aside from making it look and taste its best, produce should be washed to remove any residual pesticides or contaminating bacteria that could prove detrimental to our health, according to the government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Aside from giving carrots a rinse in water, peeling is one way to go about cleaning the taproots. Enhancing the aesthetic and producing a smoother texture, peeling can make sense when steaming or serving carrots raw. However, it isn't always necessary when cooking with carrots, so long as you give them a good scrub.

Start by dusting off large specks of caked-on soil. Then, under lukewarm running water, use a vegetable brush and some elbow grease to firmly scrub off any stray root hairs or dirt lodged deep in the carrot's crevices. Make sure to clean all around the carrot, applying enough pressure so as not to scrape it to bits. Once cleaned, pat dry using a paper towel, before storing or using in your recipe of choice.