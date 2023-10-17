Uttapam Is A South Indian Pancake That Puts A Savory Spin On The Breakfast Classic

From naan to samosas to paratha, Indian cuisine boasts a breadth of delicious doughy creations. With a vibrant medley of regional culinary techniques, there's a wide deviation in constituent bases. Not every dough starts with flour, making it a world of options for gluten-free eaters. One of those is a delicious pancake-like creation called uttapam, which is created from a fermented rice and lentil mixture.

This savory pancake — also known as oothapam and uttappa — is enjoyed across Southern India, especially intertwined with the Tamil region. Although this part of the country has some of the lowest percentages of vegetarianism, this dish is vegan, making it accessible for a range of diets. With a pleasant sour flavor, thick and fluffy interior, and crispy exterior, it's a tasty creation that's easy to love. Enjoyed for breakfast, uttapam is often elevated through the addition of vegetables and aromatics — and then served with a flavorful chutney.