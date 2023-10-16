The Crucial Step That Prevents Breading From Falling Off Shrimp

Move over, fried chicken cutlets — when we want a breaded finger food that's quick and easy to fry up, we're turning to shrimp instead. These little crustaceans only take a few minutes in hot oil before they're nice and crispy, and because they have less surface area than chicken breasts, you get more of that tasty breading in every bite. But if you're choosing to make fried shrimp at home, there's a crucial (but simple!) tip to keep in mind so your crunchy coating stays on your seafood.

After you mix together all the ingredients for your coating, make sure to pat your shrimp dry before you dip them in your flour dredge, egg, and breading or batter mixture. While we want a little wetness to ensure the batter sticks to our seafood, most shrimp hold so much moisture that your coating will slide off if applied right away. Plus, too much liquid can prevent your food from getting crispy — even if your breading does manage to stick — as it will turn your breadcrumbs or flour soggy instead of crunchy.