Give Tahini A Sweet Twist To Deliciously Dress Up Any Fruit

When considering tahini, you may mainly think of its savory uses for hummus, marinades, and salad dressings. But this sesame seed condiment can also be used for divinely sweet purposes, like for the classic sesame candy halvah or as a way to spice up a recipe for chocolate chip cookies. If you're looking for a new way to explore the sweet side of tahini, consider trying a sweetened tahini dip for fruit.

In the Middle East, tahini spiked with date syrup or date molasses is often enjoyed as an after-dinner dip for bread and a breakfast dish. Transferring this formula over stateside, you can use maple syrup or honey rather than date syrup, with much of the same sweet results. You can keep this simple, with a two-ingredient honey and tahini dressing, or bring in a number of other delicious additions like spices, creamy yogurt, vanilla extract, and a touch of salt to create a truly decadent dip. Paired with strawberries, mango, apples, and other fresh fruit, this works as an irresistible snack.