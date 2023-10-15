Turn To Refried Beans To Thicken And Boost The Flavor Of Your Taco Soup

You can either make refried beans to add to your taco soup at home, or you can buy cans at the grocery store — either should work just fine. And you can pick classic or fat-free versions, as both will add creaminess from the mashed up legumes. Incorporating them into your taco soup recipe is as easy as omitting the original thickening ingredient (i.e. cream cheese) and stirring in your beans instead. Even if your recipe doesn't call for a thickener, feel free to pour in a can of the legumes to give it a rich upgrade. Typically you'll want to add it in after you've cooked any meat and aromatics, along with your veggies and broth. It should melt right in with the rest of your soup while all the ingredients simmer together.

Don't worry about the refried beans making your soup too thick either. If this occurs, it's easy enough to thin it out with a little water or broth. But if you'd like to start off small by incorporating these legumes, you can try just replacing half the beans in your recipe with the refried version. And if you love the results, why stop at taco soup? While the flavors in refried beans pair perfectly with Mexican dishes, the ingredient would also be a tasty thickener for other soups too.