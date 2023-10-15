Swap Dijon With Whole-Grain Mustard For A Zestier Tuna Salad

On its face, tuna salad may not seem all that nuanced but, in fact, it is an incredibly versatile dish. You can dress it up with the addition of some brightly colored veggies or you can keep it simple with the classic mayo-and-pickle style. It doesn't take much to zhuzh it up — simply adding mustard is an easy way to elevate your tuna salad game. If you haven't yet used mustard in your tuna salad recipe, you'll definitely want to start. You can't go wrong with a good Dijon, but for a more complex and delightful texture, swap Dijon for a heartier whole-grain mustard.

As with any fish dish, it's recommended that you incorporate a kind of brightness to bring out the milder flavors and cut any unwanted fishy aftertaste. Mustard and lemon juice are a perfect pair to do just that and, with the presence of whole-grain mustard seeds, you'll get a complimentary texture to the creaminess of the salad as well. Add a little shallot, pickle relish, and fresh parsley, and you've got yourself quite the sophisticated tuna salad.