Use A Simple Breadcrumb Coating To Give Bean Burgers A Crispy Exterior
When making the switch to a plant-based diet or reducing your meat intake, it takes time to adjust your expectations of how things will taste and feel. At first, it may seem like certain flavors and textures may not translate well to meat alternatives; however, they simply may not be prepared properly. When a bean burger ends up soft and mushy rather than crisp and juicy, it's time to go back to the drawing board.
Aside from drying out your beans prior to cooking, adding breadcrumbs is the extra step to ensure the perfect crust on bean burgers. If you're using canned beans, they tend to be on the softer side, with the excess moisture turning them into mush when molded into patties. When making the patty mixture, mix panko into the bowl for a crisp exterior.
Bean burgers are an incredibly earthy and rich alternative to beef burgers. It may take a few extra steps to prepare them, but bean burgers can be just as delicious.
Follow these tips when using breadcrumbs in bean burgers
When it comes to the various types of breadcrumbs used in cooking, not all of them are created equally. Thanks to its light, crispy texture, panko has a penchant for absorbing more moisture than standard breadcrumbs, making it a top choice for veggie burgers. However, traditional breadcrumbs can also be used to hold the patties together.
Flavored breadcrumbs are the best choice if you're looking for a richer taste in your bean burgers. Italian breadcrumbs come flavored with herbs and spices, golden breadcrumbs contain the warm spice of turmeric, and so on. Breadcrumbs help to keep the patty mixture intact, but too much of it results in a dry, crumbling burger.
The amount of breadcrumbs you add to the patty mixture should be around ⅓ of the beans you add — so 1 cup of breadcrumbs for every 3 cups of beans, for example. Of course, there are other methods you can use to create a firm patty. Adding an egg yolk or storing the patties in the fridge for 20 minutes before cooking can slightly harden them, holding the burgers together while maintaining their juicy, tender texture.