Use A Simple Breadcrumb Coating To Give Bean Burgers A Crispy Exterior

When making the switch to a plant-based diet or reducing your meat intake, it takes time to adjust your expectations of how things will taste and feel. At first, it may seem like certain flavors and textures may not translate well to meat alternatives; however, they simply may not be prepared properly. When a bean burger ends up soft and mushy rather than crisp and juicy, it's time to go back to the drawing board.

Aside from drying out your beans prior to cooking, adding breadcrumbs is the extra step to ensure the perfect crust on bean burgers. If you're using canned beans, they tend to be on the softer side, with the excess moisture turning them into mush when molded into patties. When making the patty mixture, mix panko into the bowl for a crisp exterior.

Bean burgers are an incredibly earthy and rich alternative to beef burgers. It may take a few extra steps to prepare them, but bean burgers can be just as delicious.