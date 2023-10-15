Caraway Seeds Are The Perfect Complement In Your Next Cabbage Dish

Cabbage is a culinary chameleon of epic proportions. As comfortable acting as a pickled condiment as a caramelized side dish, cabbage can work any way you need it. The only downside to this flexible vegetable is that it has a tendency to taste on the bland side of things. Luckily, there's a seasoning that seems tailor-made to add flavorful oomph to your cabbage dish: caraway seeds.

Caraway seeds have a strong flavor, tasting a bit like a crossover of anise and cumin, and are often used to flavor rye bread, pickles, corned beef, and, of course, cabbage. As a culinary pairing, cabbage and caraway seeds aren't just delicious, they're backed up by hundreds of years of history. Central and Eastern Europeans have been using caraway seeds to flavor their numerous cabbage dishes for centuries. Think of the hidden spice behind sauerkraut or a German cabbage and potato casserole. Each time, that light licorice and citrus flavor you taste is courtesy of the aromatic caraway seed, doing what it does best and amping up the natural earthiness of the cabbage.