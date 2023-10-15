The Yolk Tip To Prevent Your Eggs From Exploding In The Microwave

You're hungry and decide to cook a whole egg in the microwave quickly — that seems simple enough, right? But within seconds of starting the microwave, a loud "pop" breaks the silence in your kitchen, and you're left with the messy yellow aftermath of what would have been your snack. So what went wrong? Why did your egg explode?

The culprit behind this messy dilemma is the yolk. As a microwave heats an egg, the water inside the yolk turns to steam. Without a proper vent, the steam and moisture build up pressure until there's nowhere else to go but to break out in an eggy explosion. But there's an easy trick passed down through generations to prevent this when cooking raw eggs in the microwave: Use a toothpick, bamboo skewer, or sharp knife point to (carefully!) pierce a tiny hole in the yolk to create a small vent.

This simple act creates a tiny escape route for the expanding steam within the egg as it cooks, thus preventing a messy explosion. And we all know how hard it is to clean dried egg yolk from the microwave!