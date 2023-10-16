Jacques Pépin's Tips For Repurposing Leftover Bread - Exclusive

Jacques Pépin's over 30 cookbooks are filled with recipes that are immensely useful, deeply insightful, and often quite surprising in their simplicity and ease. In celebration of his latest cookbook, "Cooking My Way," Pépin joined Tasting Table for an exclusive interview to discuss the necessity of preserving time and resources in the kitchen. During our conversation, he told us about his habit of using up leftovers in his home kitchen — an exercise in culinary creativity as well as a good way to minimize food waste — and he shared some guidance on what to do with all of your leftovers.

"I never [waste] leftovers," he explained. "I always [make] what my wife used to call a 'fridge soup.' I open the refrigerator and [see that] I have a wilted salad and a piece of carrot and an onion and this and that — I will boil that with some chicken stock or water and finish it with some pasta and all that to make a soup." But what if the odds and ends in your fridge are more humble — for instance, a loaf of bread rather than things you can easily throw into soup? Fortunately, Pépin also had an excellent recommendation that transforms scraps of bread into a sumptuous meal by turning them into a savory pancake.