The Kitchen Tool You Need For Better Homemade Kimbap

Kimbap is adored for its combination of flavors and textures, but it can be a bit tricky to assemble, especially for beginners. Rolling the ingredients, which include rice, vegetables, and protein, into a tight, seamless cylinder of seaweed while keeping everything in place can be a real test of dexterity. That's where the right kitchen tool comes into play.

According to Chef Ji Hye Kim, founder of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who shared her expert tips with Tasting Table, you should be using a square nonstick pan for easy folded kimbap. A good-quality nonstick pan, particularly a square one, is perfect for making Korean egg omelets, a common component of kimbap. The square shape allows for even cooking of the omelet, and the nonstick surface ensures that it doesn't stick or tear when you're folding it into the kimbap. But you might be wondering why the shape of the nonstick pan is so crucial to kimbap specifically.