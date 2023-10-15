The Kitchen Tool You Need For Better Homemade Kimbap
Kimbap is adored for its combination of flavors and textures, but it can be a bit tricky to assemble, especially for beginners. Rolling the ingredients, which include rice, vegetables, and protein, into a tight, seamless cylinder of seaweed while keeping everything in place can be a real test of dexterity. That's where the right kitchen tool comes into play.
According to Chef Ji Hye Kim, founder of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who shared her expert tips with Tasting Table, you should be using a square nonstick pan for easy folded kimbap. A good-quality nonstick pan, particularly a square one, is perfect for making Korean egg omelets, a common component of kimbap. The square shape allows for even cooking of the omelet, and the nonstick surface ensures that it doesn't stick or tear when you're folding it into the kimbap. But you might be wondering why the shape of the nonstick pan is so crucial to kimbap specifically.
Why this tool is important
While it might seem surprising at first, square nonstick pans actually play a crucial role in crafting flawless kimbap. The tool is ideal for preparing the egg omelets that go into the sushi-like dish because it cooks the eggs into a uniform shape well-suited to the kimbap. The reason the shape matters so much is that square eggs match the shape of the seaweed sheet, making it easier to incorporate.
Regardless if you are planning to roll or fold your homemade kimbap, having eggs and other ingredients that are cooked into the perfect square shape will be simpler to contain inside the seaweed wrapper. It's really all in the details when it comes to kitchen tools that make homemade kimbap easier. So, remember Chef Ji Hye Kim's invaluable advice. Armed with this essential kitchen tool, you'll be well on your way to crafting beautifully rolled, delicious kimbap that rivals the flavors of your favorite Korean restaurant.