The Soy Sauce Swap You Need For Umami-Packed Fried Noodle Dishes

Pan-fried noodles are a widespread specialty in many cuisines across the Asian continent, from Cantonese Chow Mein to Japanese Yakisoba to Pad Thai. Many people use soy sauce on these dishes to boost their salt and umami, but if you don't have any soy sauce on hand, Worcestershire sauce is an adequate swap — in fact, it's a delicious upgrade that will add complexity to your fried noodles.

Worcestershire sauce may hail from the U.K., but it was inspired by a South Asian fish sauce. It remains a revelation in British cuisine, providing a burst of umami richness with a balance of sweet, sour, and salty flavors. The proprietary recipe remains unchanged after nearly 200 years, consisting of anchovies, vinegar, molasses, tamarind, aromatics, and spices. Worcestershire sauce is a key ingredient in everything from marinades to stews to Bloody Mary recipes, and its versatility and South Asian influences make it the perfect addition to a stir-fry sauce for your noodles.

As a substitute for soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce shares many necessary characteristics while also adding its own nuanced flavors. Worcestershire sauce is fermented and has plenty of sodium, imitating the salty umami flavors for which soy sauce is known. However, anchovies give Worcestershire sauce an additional oceanic umami flavor. Molasses, vinegar, and tamarind balance the umami saltiness with a sweet and sour richness, while aromatics and spices finish the sauce with a piquant bite.