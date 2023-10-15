The Soy Sauce Swap You Need For Umami-Packed Fried Noodle Dishes
Pan-fried noodles are a widespread specialty in many cuisines across the Asian continent, from Cantonese Chow Mein to Japanese Yakisoba to Pad Thai. Many people use soy sauce on these dishes to boost their salt and umami, but if you don't have any soy sauce on hand, Worcestershire sauce is an adequate swap — in fact, it's a delicious upgrade that will add complexity to your fried noodles.
Worcestershire sauce may hail from the U.K., but it was inspired by a South Asian fish sauce. It remains a revelation in British cuisine, providing a burst of umami richness with a balance of sweet, sour, and salty flavors. The proprietary recipe remains unchanged after nearly 200 years, consisting of anchovies, vinegar, molasses, tamarind, aromatics, and spices. Worcestershire sauce is a key ingredient in everything from marinades to stews to Bloody Mary recipes, and its versatility and South Asian influences make it the perfect addition to a stir-fry sauce for your noodles.
As a substitute for soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce shares many necessary characteristics while also adding its own nuanced flavors. Worcestershire sauce is fermented and has plenty of sodium, imitating the salty umami flavors for which soy sauce is known. However, anchovies give Worcestershire sauce an additional oceanic umami flavor. Molasses, vinegar, and tamarind balance the umami saltiness with a sweet and sour richness, while aromatics and spices finish the sauce with a piquant bite.
How to swap soy sauce for Worcestershire sauce in stir fries
With all its robust ingredients, the British-born condiment is considerably stronger than soy sauce. Therefore, when swapping soy sauce for Worcestershire sauce in stir-fried noodles, you'll need to dilute the latter with a bit of water. For every ¼ cup of soy sauce, we recommend using 3 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce and 1 tablespoon of water.
Soy sauce is only one ingredient in a stir-fry noodle sauce, and the same is true if you swap it out with Worcestershire sauce. The solution will pair well with most other common noodle-sauce ingredients, from peanuts and sesame to ginger and citrus. Once you stir-fry veggies or proteins in a wok, add your noodles with a little peanut or sesame oil to crisp them up, then pour in the stir-fry sauce and toss to coat.
You can also draw inspiration from popular Worcestershire sauce dishes for other ingredients you might want in your fried noodles. Any type of fish, shellfish, or meat would taste great coated in a noodle dish topped with Worcestershire sauce. Considering Worcestershire sauce can be used in deviled eggs, a fried or scrambled egg would also work well in your noodle dish. Cherry tomatoes and chopped dried Szechuan peppers would further bolster Worcestershire sauce's spice and umami flavors.