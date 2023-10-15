Rawon Is The Indonesian Beef Soup That Requires A Nutty Special Ingredient

Indonesia — the world's largest archipelago — is astounding: Over 275 million people living on more than 6,000 inhabited islands. Underlaid by rich volcanic soil, tropical climates, a broad array of biodiversity, and centuries of trade, it's no surprise the Asian nation features a dizzying array of tasty foods.

For a delicious foray into the flavorful world of Indonesian cuisine, seek out rawon, a dish born out of East Java. A beef soup made with a bouquet of aromatics, its star ingredient is a nut called kuelak. Such an ingredient lends the dish a dark, nearly pitch-black color, and the taste is just as impressive as the color: slightly bitter, acidic, earthy, and full of spice. When matched with the tender, slow-cooked morsels of beef, the dish brims decadent bites. Plus, to break up the soup's rich flavor, rawon's accompanied by side snacks like salted duck eggs, crackers, and bean sprouts.