Although now enjoyed across Catalonia, mar y montaña is believed to have originated in Empordà. In this far Eastern part of Spain, the Pyrenees mountains ride up close to the coast, hence the increased availability of meats from both land and sea. The possibilities for protein medleys are expansive: You might see chicken, turkey, rabbit, sausage, or jamón ibérico combined with seafood including prawns, crayfish, cuttlefish, lobster, or octopus. While one specific combination of meats isn't considered emblematic of mar y montaña, a chicken and shrimp rendition is especially popular.

The dish is prepared in a stew-like manner, with the components cooked down in aromatics, thickener, and some sort of liquid — often, a broth mixed with wine. To optimize the tastes and textures of the proteins, they are often taken out mid-preparation and reintroduced at the end. The resultant dish isn't usually of soupy consistency, but rather a rich, flavored sauce. However, such a texture isn't a consistent characteristic and will vary based on the ingredients utilized.

Mar y montaña fare typically has deeply savory notes, with earthy and nutty flavors. Such a taste is imbued through the addition of crushed almonds, which also act as a thickener along with a touch of chocolate. When these additional ingredients are spooned over the proteins, the dish comes together into a rich, flavorful meal with perfectly juxtaposed components.