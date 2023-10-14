What Is Batavia Lettuce And What Does It Taste Like?

If you're an iceberg lettuce lover but wish your leaves had a little more green and a tad more flavor, you may become a big fan of Batavia lettuce. If you don't recognize this variety, you may have heard it called by its nicknames — Summer Crisp or French lettuce — or possibly by its scientific name, Lactuca sativa. Or perhaps it just takes a backseat at grocery stores compared to much more well-known lettuce varieties like romaine, iceberg, and butterhead.

It's true that iceberg often overshadows Batavia lettuce, although this wasn't always the case. At the beginning of the 20th century, several types of Batavia lettuce were very popular. Iceberg lettuce was created as a descendant of Batavian cultivars, and by the 1930s, iceberg became one of the most beloved types of lettuce in the U.S. But that doesn't mean you should overlook the Batavia veggies — and there are a few compelling reasons why you may want to choose this type of lettuce over all others, even in the modern day.