The Trick For Making Creamy Soups Without Adding Any Dairy

Simple and comforting yet flavorful and filling, something about the texture of creamy soup is just perfect for a cool evening meal. And there's no shortage of options in the category; your soup can be corn chowder, cream of tomato, or chicken and tortellini, but one thing that ties many of them together is the need for dairy. The silky texture you want from soup often relies on heavy cream as a finishing agent that takes all the flavors you've developed and immediately transforms them into a rich, decadent broth. But sometimes dairy isn't what you want in soup. Whether it's because of dietary restrictions, or just the milky taste, there are times when you want a nice, thick soup, but don't want to use cream. Well, the good news is that you have plenty of options to make creamy soup without dairy, and a lot of them are already a welcome addition.

The thing to do when thickening soups without dairy is to add a type of starch. Starch molecules thicken and take on water when exposed to heat, which can take any liquid from runny to thick and creamy. Bread and wheat are starches, but so are rice and potatoes, cornmeal, and other cereal grains. Simply filling your soup with rice or potatoes for an extended time is enough to release starch and help thicken it, giving you a creamy consistency, dairy-free.