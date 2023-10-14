The Best Type Of Chips To Serve With Hearty Clam Dip

Chips and dip are one of the best foods for snacking. No matter the occasion or the audience, the duo is almost always well received. That said, knowing which chips to pair with certain dips can really amp up enjoyment. While you might be familiar with combos like salsa served with tortilla chips or hummus served with pita crisps, what is the best match for a fully loaded clam dip?

Because clam dip is such a dense spread, it can't be served with just any chip. Along with a thick base of cream cheese and sour cream, the dip is also typically quite chunky due to its many ingredients like salt-kissed clams, fresh herbs, minced onions, and chopped celery. As a result, regular chips tend to break when dunked into clam dip given their thin (read: flimsy) composition. Thankfully, the key to choosing a better companion is as straightforward as selecting a sturdier chip. Crunchy kettle chips are one option. Fried in batches and fried for longer periods of time, they can easily withstand the bulk of clam dip. Likewise, regular chips can get the job done, if you choose a variety with ridges like Ruffles. Designed to be crunchier and more durable, chips with ridges can even go a step further as they increase surface area, allowing more dip to be scooped up in each bite — a stellar pairing across the board if we don't say so ourselves!