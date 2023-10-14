The Secret To Perfect Chicken Tempura Is To Ease Up On The Batter

Tempura, a Japanese cuisine staple, has found its way into hearts and kitchens around the world. It's not just about vegetables or shrimp; chicken tempura, with its crispy golden exterior and juicy meat inside, holds its own unique charm. But making it at home can be tricky, especially when it comes to the batter. The batter is one of the defining features of tempura, yet, it's where many go wrong. This egg-flour-water mixture should be thin and light, not thick and heavy.

For those unfamiliar with the dish, tempura involves taking various ingredients, often seafood or vegetables, and frying them in a light batter. Chicken tempura is an extension of this tradition, swapping out shrimp or veggies for tender pieces of chicken. When done right, the result is a perfectly crispy treat that's succulent inside.

So why is a light batter required? Chicken has its own great taste. The point of tempura batter is to highlight that taste, not hide it. If the batter is too thick, all you taste is the doughy fry, not the chicken. Plus, with too much batter, the chicken might not cook evenly. The outside could look done, but the inside might still be raw. And nobody wants to eat undercooked chicken.