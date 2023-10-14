It's Time To Start Putting Churro Dough In Your Waffle Maker

Breakfast food can (and should) be enjoyed at any meal of the day, so why not make breakfast for dessert with churro waffles? Waffles are versatile — they can be enjoyed in a vast number of ways. Whether you dress them up or keep it simple, waffles are the perfect breakfast food. Churros, on the other hand, are completely iconic and entirely identifiable, with their crunchy exterior and soft, slightly custardy interior — not to mention the cinnamon-sugar coating. And sure, you can switch them up by using a variety of dipping sauces or by adding interesting flavors to your dough, but really any way you cut it, a churro is a churro. But why stick to these black-and-white distinctions? Elevate your churro recipe by making them into waffles.

By making churros in the waffle maker — or rather, churro waffles — you're not just giving yourself a reason to break out the waffle iron, but you're also avoiding the fryer. Thus, you can still enjoy all the sweet cinnamon flavor without the oil. You won't get the exact same kind of fried crispiness you get with traditional churros, but they're every bit as tasty.