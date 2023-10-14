It's Time To Start Putting Churro Dough In Your Waffle Maker
Breakfast food can (and should) be enjoyed at any meal of the day, so why not make breakfast for dessert with churro waffles? Waffles are versatile — they can be enjoyed in a vast number of ways. Whether you dress them up or keep it simple, waffles are the perfect breakfast food. Churros, on the other hand, are completely iconic and entirely identifiable, with their crunchy exterior and soft, slightly custardy interior — not to mention the cinnamon-sugar coating. And sure, you can switch them up by using a variety of dipping sauces or by adding interesting flavors to your dough, but really any way you cut it, a churro is a churro. But why stick to these black-and-white distinctions? Elevate your churro recipe by making them into waffles.
By making churros in the waffle maker — or rather, churro waffles — you're not just giving yourself a reason to break out the waffle iron, but you're also avoiding the fryer. Thus, you can still enjoy all the sweet cinnamon flavor without the oil. You won't get the exact same kind of fried crispiness you get with traditional churros, but they're every bit as tasty.
If the choux fits
Churros are traditionally made with choux pastry that is piped into little fluted ropes of dough, dropped into hot oil until golden brown, rolled in cinnamon sugar, and devoured at the speed of light. When making churro waffles you will want to make a choux pastry rather than a batter. This can take some doing if you've never made a choux before, but practice and patience will bring you success in pretty short order. Once you've made the choux, you'll also need to take care of how to make waffles with it.
It will take the choux longer to cook in the waffle iron than regular waffle batter because of its thick, sticky consistency. Be sure to keep an eye on both the waffles and the heat of your iron because you don't want them to scorch on the outside and still be raw on the inside. When the waffle stops steaming, it's usually a good indication that it's cooked through. Once your churro waffles are made, go nuts with the melted butter and cinnamon-sugar coating, and dress them up however you like — fresh fruit, a caramel sauce or chocolate sauce, or whipped cream. The choice is yours and the possibilities are practically endless.