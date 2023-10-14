Turn To Your Rice Cooker For An Easier Way To Make Lentils

Lentils are a killer source of protein for plant-based foodies (or anyone), and they're packed with calcium, folate, and potassium. Just ½ cup of lentils has 9 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Superfood much? They also boast versatility as an imaginative meat substitute. Lentils can be shaped into veggie burger patties, meatballs, falafel, used to top a savory salad, or enjoyed on their own — and with your rice cooker, it's never been easier to make 'em.

Rice cookers consist of a main body, an inner cooking pan, an electric heating plate, and a thermal-sensing device. The appliance works by moving through four phases: Sitting in water, boiling, absorbing water, and resting. As such, you can use your rice cooker to cook any type of dried bean or legume.

To do it, rinse and drain your lentils, then add them to your rice cooker with water. They don't need to be soaked beforehand. As a general rule, a 2:1 water-to-lentil ratio is ideal. For best results, remove the lid and stir the lentils halfway through the cooking process to make sure they thoroughly hydrate. Also, remember that your lentils will double in size from dry to cooked.