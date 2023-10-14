Cranberry Sauce Is The Sweet Boost Your Turkey Club Deserves

One of the greatest flavor combos of Thanksgiving is undoubtedly a serving of freshly roasted turkey with a healthy spoonful of cranberry sauce. This sweet and savory pairing is an enduring classic of the harvest table, which can make you wonder why you don't enjoy it more often. Sure, in the days following Thanksgiving, you can make an epic leftover sandwich heaping with dressing, carved turkey, and cranberry sauce. But that's still a dish made in a time-sensitive window. What if you could bring this once-a-year treat to a dinner you can enjoy year-round?

Enter the turkey club sandwich, an anytime meal ripe for a fruity twist. Pairing this traditional sandwich with a jammy spread of sweet-tart cranberry sauce transforms it into a delicious yet grown-up dish. Plus, this bit of cranberry sauce welcomes in other complimentary ingredients like slices of creamy brie, smokey bacon, caramelized onions, or even peppery arugula. So where should you begin in building this cranberry-punctuated turkey club?