Reach For The Salt To Prevent Hard Boiled Eggs From Leaking

The task of hard boiling an egg is a basic cooking skill that nearly everyone knows how to do. Yet, everyone has their own preferred method of doing it. But regardless of how you boil them, all of us have experienced the problem of the eggs cracking open and leaking during cooking. Not only does this lead to an unattractive-looking egg, but it's harder to peel, and the boiling water turns all mucky. There are a few ways you can prevent cracks and leaks from happening, but one of the easiest is to reach for the salt on your counter.

Much in the way that pasta water needs to be salted for the best outcome, so too does the water for your hard-boiled eggs. The aggravating cracks and leaks that happen are due to the eggs being heated too rapidly. The air pocket at the base of the egg expands during cooking and if this happens too fast, it cracks the shell open and allows some of the egg whites to escape.

Now, if you're cooking in unsalted water, the cracked egg is going to leak copiously before the egg white cooks enough to solidify. If you're cooking in salted water, however, the opposite occurs. The salt solidifies the egg whites on contact, sealing up the crack and allowing the egg to continue boiling as if nothing happened. But how, exactly, does this work?