Parc Restaurant Is A Slice Of France In The Middle Of Philadelphia

Philadelphians don't need to get on a plane to experience France. One stylish bistro, Parc, located just off the picturesque Rittenhouse Square and steps away from Philadelphia City Hall, offers sidewalk seating so guests can watch passersby while enjoying dishes and drinks that pay homage to all things Paris. Even the square itself was designed by a Frenchman, and a feature statue of a lion and serpent was erected as a kind of representation of the French Revolution.

Parc carries the theme well, with seating that accommodates over 70 patrons. "Parc is a lightly perfumed love letter to all the City of Light has to offer, written in a distinct Philadelphian hand," Parc claims on its website. Seven days a week, breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served, and for days in which the weather is less than ideal, diners can settle into an ambiance of vintage decoration and wooden chairs. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow ample light to fill the space as generous menus of food and drink are perused and tables quickly fill with customers enjoying croissants, glasses of wine, and crusty pieces of freshly baked bread.