The Meaty Difference Between Bolognese And Sunday Sauce

Looking for an excuse to get the family gathered around the dining table? A big Italian dinner should do the trick, and nothing says family quite like Sunday sauce. Sunday sauce is often confused with Bolognese, but the two are actually very different. It all comes down to the meat and tomatoes.

While both are pasta sauces, Bolognese places more emphasis on the meat. Sunday sauce, on the other hand, has a base of tomato sauce, which makes it more of a liquid than Bolognese. Despite their difference in appearance, flavor, and texture, many non-Italians conflate the two.

The sauces are further differentiated by the fact that they get paired with different types of pasta. Bolognese is most often served with long, ribbon-cut pasta, like tagliatelle or pappardelle, because their big, bold shape pairs well with the meaty sauce. These noodles usually have egg added to the dough, which is why they are sometimes referred to as egg pasta or egg noodles. Sunday sauce, on the other hand, is often paired with spaghetti, which is long and thin. Both types of sauce also pair well with tube-shaped pasta like ziti or penne, but you shouldn't serve Bolognese with spaghetti — the pasta will be too thin to effectively carry the chunky sauce.