Don't Line Your Oven With Aluminum Foil. Use This Instead

When you are cooking a big greasy, turkey dinner or casserole with ooey-gooey bubbling cheese, catching those spills, drips, and splatters by lining your oven with aluminum foil sounds like a good idea. After all, who wants to spend hours cleaning and scrubbing this appliance after all that time cooking? But before you break out a roll of this kitchen staple to wallpaper the inside of your oven, you might want to think twice. Aluminum foil can do more harm than good to both your oven and your culinary creations when used in this manner. But luckily, there are other options to combat this messy issue.

Instead of aluminum foil, you can always purchase a reusable silicon oven liner specifically designed for this purpose and can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees; however, they can only be used in electric ovens. Gas stove owners are tough out of luck with this option. If you buy one of these liners, which are easy to wipe clean, make certain the liner isn't touching the oven walls. It would be best if you had a couple of inches to avoid any interference with heat transfer. Of course, you can also use your large sheet pans and casserole dishes to do this job. Just set them under your pots and pans and they will catch the bulk of those splatters.