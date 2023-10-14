Finish Off Your Favorite Soups With A Drizzle Of Avocado Oil

Finishing a soup with a drizzle of avocado oil is going to be your new secret weapon for adding flavor, richness, and a silky texture that will keep you slurping it up until you hit the last spoonful. Avocado oil is made from avocados and is often touted for its high smoke point of 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but what you will love about this oil is how it tastes. If you like to eat these green fruits in guacamole or mashed up on toast, you are going to appreciate the nutty, buttery flavors their oil brings to your dish.

Avocado oil also plays well with other ingredients. When you add it to soup, that expected avocado flavor is not only going to add its goodness to your soup, but it is going to meld, complement, and balance out all of the elements in this dish for a delicious experience for your mouth. Simply drip a few drops into your soup when you are ready to serve it and watch it transform into a whole new taste.