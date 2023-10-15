The Dish Jacques Pépin Thinks Always Tastes Better At Home - Exclusive

Jacques Pépin is no stranger to fine dining. The award-winning chef, cookbook author, and television personality opened the Manhattan specialty soup restaurant, La Potagerie, in 1970 to great critical acclaim. The restaurant was a culinary sensation for years and contributed to a deeper appreciation for the artistry of soup in America. And while Pépin is certainly a lover of restaurants, his greater passion might lie in teaching home cooks how to prepare sumptuous meals in their own kitchens, which has led to the publication of over 30 celebrated cookbooks. To honor the release of his latest book, "Cooking My Way," Pépin spoke with Tasting Table in an exclusive interview to discuss his culinary inspirations, his favorite restaurants, and the one dish he always prefers to cook at home.

"[Restaurants] are so different — between a bistro where you're going to eat very simple food, to something like Per Se or Daniel in New York," he told us. When dining at the aforementioned establishments, Pépin focuses on ordering dishes that might be challenging or time-consuming to prepare in his home kitchen, such as lobster or different fish preparations. "In a restaurant, it's easier ... to enjoy certain things like pâte and all that, which takes several days to prepare, certain types of dessert like vol-au-vent," he said. But there is one dish that Pépin believes always tastes better when you prepare it yourself: stew.