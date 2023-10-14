The Simple Water Bottle Hack For Funneling Foods Without Spillage

The hack is beautifully simple. Begin by taking an empty, clean plastic water bottle. It's crucial to ensure it's been thoroughly washed and dried so no residual liquid mixes with the food you're transferring. Using a sharp pair of scissors or utility knife, cut off the bottom of the water bottle. Adjust the height at which you cut depending on the size funnel you need. For example, you can make the incision right below the shoulder of the bottle or anywhere along the body if you want to end up with a deep funnel.

Now, remove the bottle cap, and voilà, you have your very own DIY funnel. Turn the bottle's neck upside down and position it over the opening of the container you wish to fill. Then, slowly pour or scoop your chosen foodstuff into the wide, open end of the bottle. You'll find that the food flows smoothly through the bottle's neck and into the container, all without the slightest hint of a spill. Be careful not to nick yourself when handling this DIY funnel because the cut edge can be a bit sharp.

Once done, wash the bottle funnel and store it for future use. And when it finally wears out, remember to recycle it. So, the next time you face the dilemma of transferring foods without making a mess, just remember the water bottle funnel hack and pour away without a worry.