Replace The Bread With Acorn Squash To Give Your Egg-In-A-Hole A Fall Upgrade

If you've never made egg-in-a-hole, it's time you started. While the recipe — which also goes by names like egg-in-the-basket or bullseye-on-toast — traditionally involves cracking an egg into a piece of bread, that's not the only way you can go about making the dish. Beyond slices of toast, anything from avocados to red peppers can make a suitable replacement. However, for an autumnal twist on the classic, we recommend giving your egg-in-a-hole a makeover by trading sliced bread for scrumptious acorn squash.

Since acorn squash reaches its prime from fall through winter, there's no reason why you shouldn't take full advantage of the produce. Rich in nutrients and just plain tasty, you might have already used this squash in soups or roasted side dishes. Why not try something different by putting the sweetly nutty squash to good use in a festive breakfast? A creative and eye-catching way to serve eggs, the two ingredients also make for a pretty stellar flavor pairing.

Given that eggs are a blank canvas, they tend to be a welcomed addition to any dish. That said, thanks to their delicately savory and rich yolks, they can bring depth and richness to mild and buttery acorn squash. Complementing and contrasting one another, this recipe is too intriguing not to try.