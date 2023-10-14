Replace The Bread With Acorn Squash To Give Your Egg-In-A-Hole A Fall Upgrade
If you've never made egg-in-a-hole, it's time you started. While the recipe — which also goes by names like egg-in-the-basket or bullseye-on-toast — traditionally involves cracking an egg into a piece of bread, that's not the only way you can go about making the dish. Beyond slices of toast, anything from avocados to red peppers can make a suitable replacement. However, for an autumnal twist on the classic, we recommend giving your egg-in-a-hole a makeover by trading sliced bread for scrumptious acorn squash.
Since acorn squash reaches its prime from fall through winter, there's no reason why you shouldn't take full advantage of the produce. Rich in nutrients and just plain tasty, you might have already used this squash in soups or roasted side dishes. Why not try something different by putting the sweetly nutty squash to good use in a festive breakfast? A creative and eye-catching way to serve eggs, the two ingredients also make for a pretty stellar flavor pairing.
Given that eggs are a blank canvas, they tend to be a welcomed addition to any dish. That said, thanks to their delicately savory and rich yolks, they can bring depth and richness to mild and buttery acorn squash. Complementing and contrasting one another, this recipe is too intriguing not to try.
What to remember before you get cracking, literally and figuratively
Before you reach for your eggs, you need to prep your squash. Don't worry about any peeling; the skins of acorn squash are completely edible and will also enhance the dish's aesthetics. Start by slicing the gourd evenly into half-inch rings, removing any seeds and stringy bits. Since you only need the hollowed middle section of the squash, you can save the very ends of it for another recipe.
Although you could technically crack an egg into a raw acorn squash, cooking it beforehand will produce a better taste and texture. Feel free to boil or steam the slices, but roasting will give you a more creamy and caramelized result. Simply, coat the slices in oil along with any seasonings before laying them on a sheet pan and roasting until tender. At this point, you can remove the tray from the oven and either save your squash for another day or continue on with the recipe, cracking an egg into each round and baking until the whites have set.
Once the eggs have reached your preferred level of doneness, serve your acorn squash egg-in-a-hole however you prefer. Leave the pieces as-is or top with crumbled chorizo, a drizzle of sriracha, or a sprinkle of chopped chives. All that's left to do is marvel at your autumn-inspired creation, and, of course, dig in!