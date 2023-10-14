In Spain's Asturias Region, Apple Cider Is Prized Over The Finest Wines

Cider is a defining part of Asturias, woven into the region's zeitgeist as both a prized show horse and a trusted old friend. 80% of all cider made in Spain comes from Asturias, and roughly 75% of Asturian-made cider is consumed by foodies within the region. It's a love story centuries in the making — Asturians have been enjoying cider since as early as 100 C.E. Today, it's traditionally served in green bottles and enjoyed year-round. In an episode of the "Parts Unknown" podcast, Asturias-native Chef José Andrés guides Anthony Bourdain through his hometown and shares a glass of cider with him. Bourdain asks, "So we're drinking cider?" to which Andrés succinctly replies, "That's what we should be drinking."

Asturian cider even has its own theatrical serving ritual called escanciar. The region produces natural cider, sparkling cider, and fermented cider, all typically "brut" meaning dry or unsweetened. To properly aerate the cider, it must be poured as far above the glass as possible, hitting the side of the glass from a height. This is called a culete — a small amount of cider meant to be consumed in one gulp. If there's any cider remaining in the bottom of the glass after the slug, it's customary to toss it out on the cider house floor, which is typically covered in sawdust for this very purpose.