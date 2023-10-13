Toss Green Beans In Brown Butter For A Deliciously Rich Side Dish

On their own, green beans are rarely the star of the show. Sure, they feature in a casserole here and a soup there, but the earthy, somewhat bitter taste of the beans isn't always spectacular enough for the main event. However, when dressed up, green beans are worthy of a second or third helping. To add flavor to green beans, all you need is some brown butter.

When butter is cooked down slightly past its melting point, it becomes toasted, taking on a toffee color and a nutty, sweet flavor. Browned butter is known to bring richness to chocolate chip cookies or pasta sauce, but it's incredible for veggies, too. The sauce imparts a decadent, rich taste when green beans are tossed in it after cooking.

Delicious and simple, top these nutty green beans off with garlic or slivered almonds for an even nuttier flavor. Serve with herb-roasted chicken or an equally as rich pan-seared steak dressed with a brown butter sauce.