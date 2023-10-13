Use White Cranberry Juice In Your Next Cosmopolitan For A Flavorful Drink That Won't Stain

While it might seem shocking, those ruby red cosmopolitans that make you feel like you are channeling your inner Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex in the City" don't actually have to be made with red cranberry juice. A little white cranberry juice is perfect for what is known as a clear or white cosmopolitan. This simple swap will not only give your cocktail different layers of sweetness, but it comes without the fear of staining whatever you are wearing.

White cranberry juice is a fairly new creation, made from cranberries that have naturally turned from green to white as they develop. The cranberry's white phase is brief, lasting only about two weeks before it ripens into the more popular red form, but it contains all the nutrients of its fully ripe counterpart. The white variety of the juice first hit grocery store shelves in January 2002 and was quickly embraced by households with young children for its fewer mouth-puckering properties.

Parents especially like this version of the fruit juice because when the kiddos spill it on the carpet, there's minimal risk of staining compared to standard red cranberry juice spills. As you might expect, white cranberry juice — and its subtle flavor differences — has also found its place in the ever-evolving world of adult beverages, specifically in recipes for the cranberry juice-based cosmopolitan.