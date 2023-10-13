Boil Your Pasta In Milk For Even Creamier Texture

If you've never experimented with boiling your pasta in a liquid other than water, you may be missing out. For instance, not only is it possible to cook your noodles directly in your sauce, but doing so can pay off with fewer dishes and less wait time. But sauce isn't the only option you can turn to — cooking your pasta in milk can give your dish a uniquely luscious, creamy texture. Mac and cheese is a prime example of a dish you can try this with, as the water-to-milk swap creates a more efficient cooking process with a richer sauce.

But making mac and cheese isn't the only occasion that calls for boiling noodles in milk. Feel free to use this technique for other pasta dishes as well to get richer and creamier noodles from the get-go, before you've even added any sauce. The starch from the pasta will thicken the milk as it boils, and you can save some of that starchy milk to add to your sauce — unlike when boiling with water, where all that starchy goodness typically gets poured down the drain.