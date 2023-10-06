Why Soup Is The Ultimate Comfort Food, According To Jacques Pépin - Exclusive

Soup is a winter staple that begins appearing in greater frequency on restaurant menus as the weather cools, but you don't have to wait until below-freezing temperatures to savor the beauty of soup as there are also excellent cold soups like gazpacho that can be enjoyed year-round. Two of the wonders of making soup at home are the ease at which you can customize the batch based on the ingredients you already have in your kitchen and the variety of ways you can add nutrients to the nourishing pot on your stove. For Jacques Pépin, soup has become a favorite comfort meal as he's gotten older. But comfort doesn't mean abandoning culinary creativity or kitchen resourcefulness. Pépin's strategy for preparing homemade soup is all about using what he has on hand to make something delicious.

"This summer I had an enormous amount of zucchini, so what do I do with it? I put them in a pot and I put an onion with them and see what I have," he explained to us. "Then I make a soup and emulsify it — put it into a container, put it in the freezer, and have it. I did the same thing with cucumbers — I had so many cucumbers. So, I peel them, take the seeds out of them, cut them into two pieces, then I put them in the blender. Usually — like I did last week, I put some V8 in, some spicy V8, directly on the cucumber. I had gazpacho in one second, it was very good. I did another one the week before where I did the cucumber the same way with a bit of garlic and I did yogurt with it and mint in it afterward to do another cold cucumber soup."

