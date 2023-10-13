Slice Eggplants Before Roasting For A Less Bitter Bite

The beautiful purple hue and rich antioxidant content in all varieties of eggplants are also the key sources of their bitterness. Phenolic acids in the flesh and anthocyanins in the skin create a strong tastethat will increase with age, rendering your roasted eggplant virtually inedible. While saving prep time may tempt you into throwing a whole eggplant into the oven, slicing it is the best way to prevent a bitter bite.

While some bitterness occurs in the skin, the majority of an eggplant's bitterness concentrates in the flesh and seeds. Unfortunately, no amount of roasting or cooking will eliminate an eggplant's acridity, and all the methods used to rid eggplants of an unpleasant taste involve slicing them open. One method calls for sprinkling slices of eggplant with salt, causing them to sweat and using sodium to draw the bitter chemicals out by osmosis. Another method involves soaking the slices in milk, allowing the proteins from the dairy product to bind to the bitter phenols in an eggplant's flesh, drawing them back out into the soaking liquid. Even scooping bitter seeds out requires you to cut the eggplant at least in half.

Furthermore, sliced eggplant will roast more quickly and absorb tasty marinades better than whole eggplants will.