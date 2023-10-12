The Ultra Crispy Cacio E Pepe Bites You'll Find At The 2023 NYC Wine & Food Festival

The 2023 New York Wine & Food Festival is coming to the city from October 12 to 15, and those who are lucky enough to be in attendance will get to sample a delectable array of dishes from world-renowned chefs and culinary personalities. But if you're a fan of cacio e pepe, you're in for a true treat.

Forsythia, a Roman restaurant on the Lower East Side, is bringing its cacio e pepe suppli to the festival, as Chef Jacob Siwak announced on Instagram. The suppli is filled with cacio e pepe risotto and mozzarella di Bufala, which are breaded and fried and served on a bed of pecorino crema. As Forsythia previously explained on Instagram, "Our cacio e pepe suppli has the perfect crunch on the outside with a creamy and cheesy texture on the inside ... can you think of a better combination?!" No, we cannot — especially when the fried balls are big enough that you can cut them in half and elicit strings of cheesy mozzarella as you drag each side apart to share with a friend — or to have all to yourself.