Don't Go Overboard With These 2 Ingredients When Making Kimchi

You might be the type who loves to add an extra punch to every recipe. Garlic bread, pasta, stews — everything tastes better with more garlic, right? Not quite, because when it comes to making homemade kimchi, more garlic is not always better. Unlike other dishes where an additional clove or two won't make much difference, kimchi requires a balance.

Overloading garlic in kimchi can result in unwanted bitterness. This stark deviation from the traditional tangy, spicy profile can make or break your kimchi experience. The bitterness can also mask the other beautiful, intricate flavors of kimchi, which may include fruits like apples or pears and other umami components like anchovies or shrimp.

Ginger is another ingredient you don't want to overload your kimchi. While warm and spicy, ginger, with its natural sugars and starches, presents an unexpected challenge: Use too much, and you might end up with overly sticky kimchi, which makes it undesirable.