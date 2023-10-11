America's First Pasta Factory Was Opened By A French Immigrant

If you're an American who appreciates a freshly served bowl of pasta, there's an enterprising entrepreneur who deserves appreciation. At age 32, Antoine Zerega moved from his home in Lyon, France to the United States, where he found himself opening a pasta factory in Brooklyn. The year was 1848, and Zerega could have had no idea of the significant impact his family business would have on the eating habits of Americans. In fact, Zerega's work established the groundwork for an industry that would bring in over 6 billion dollars each year.

While Thomas Jefferson had carried with him a European device to make macaroni at home, it was Zerega who first powered machinery by horses and dried pasta in the sun to be packaged and sold. Zerega's waterfront Front Street shop, the part of Brooklyn that is now referred to as Dumbo by locals, was the starting point for a company that would grow, evolve, and remain in the Zerega family until it was acquired over 170 years later by Philadelphia Macaroni.